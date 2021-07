Sayre, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for a person(s) responsible for the theft of a road work sign.

Seeley Excavating was operating around State Route 187, and posted signs along the roadway. Workers told authorities they left the area for a little, then discovered two signs were missing upon their return back.

The signs are valued at $550. State Police are asking anyone with information about the signs is asked to call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.