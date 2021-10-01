Lock Haven, Pa. —A Paxinos man was convicted of aggravated sexual assault after a two-day trail concluded in Lock Haven this week.

Nathan William Weaver, 34, of Paxinos was found guilty of second-degree felony indecent sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault for his role in the incident that involved a Lock Haven University student.

Weaver faces a maximum sentence of 25 years and could be labeled a sexually violent predator as part of Megan’s Law. That and sentencing will be determined on Jan. 10 of 2022.

Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse presented 12 witnesses who testified as part of the trial. One of the witnesses included was the victim.

Through a release, Strouse called the victim an “exceptional young woman” and that she “deserved to finally hear from the jury, ‘we believe in you.’”

Other witnesses included two women who told similar stories to the one the victim presented.

Weaver claimed in three separate interviews with authorities that he did not so much as touch the victim. DNA test conducted by authorities proved a different story. According to the release, after three years of denial, Weaver changed his story to stay the sexual contact was consensual.

“Several months after the interview, DNA testing confirmed the presence of Weaver’s DNA from vaginal swabs conducted in the sexual assault examination,” Strouse wrote.

Docket sheet