Monroe Township, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove are investigating an incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Connie Kratzer, 58, reported an egging incident in front of her home located in Monroe Township. According to a release from state police, a 2016 Nissan Murano was struck by a single egg. The report described the egg as being thrown from a moving vehicle as the broken shell lay ahead victim’s car in the road.

There are currently no leads in the investigation. State police at Selinsgrove are asking anyone with information to call 570-374-8145.