Bloomsburg, Pa. - A Retail Crime Investigator for Weis Market called the Bloomsburg Police Department when he witnessed a woman put several items in her purse.

Mary Casey Boone, 43, of Danville told the investigators she had been arrested before for retail theft when questioned by officers. According to the complaint, the investigator confiscated the items after he confronted Boone.

Boone was charged with third-degree felony retail theft for the April 30 incident. It was discovered she hid nail polish, socks, trail mix, and granola in her purse. Boone is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week in Columbia County Court.

Boone was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in Nov. of 2020 and two summary retail theft charges in March of 2016. Records show she was given $10,000 unsecured bail on May 7.