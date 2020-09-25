2020-09-25 Amber Alert 2.jpg

A photo of Juan Pablo Torres. 

An Amber Alert that was issued earlier today has been called off. 

Seven-year-old Giselle Torres was found safe in New York City after her estranged father Juan Pablo Torres abducted her in Philadelphia. Juan Pablo Torres was taken into custody. 

