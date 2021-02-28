Williamsport, Pa. – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement took custody of 28-year-old Ahmed M. Sumit after his sentencing in Williamsport on Tuesday.

Sumit maxed-out on his Lycoming County confinement sentence for child pornography the same day.

Sumit pleaded guilty to one felony count of child pornography and was sentenced by Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Feb. 23 to 220 days to 544 days county confinement, with 544 days credit for time served.

A Bangladeshi national, Sumit received internet images depicting child pornography while living at his girlfriend's parents' house in Allenwood, according to court records.

Related reading: Undocumented immigrant living in Allenwood booked on child pornography charges

The affidavit by Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit Trooper Jeffrey Kowalski stated that Sumit received the photographs via Facebook and stored videos on the hard drive of his ASUS laptop.

Sumit's defense attorney Timothy Reitz of Carpenter of Harris & Flayhart, previously argued in a motion to dismiss charges that Sumit had unknowingly clicked a nondescript link. Reitz later withdrew the motion to dismiss.

Sumit does not have a visa. The terms of his plea agreement called for him to be released to ICE upon sentencing.

Sumit will have to register as a Tier I sexual offender under Megan''s Law, which carries a 15-year registration requirement.

Docket sheet