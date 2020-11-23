An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood was sentenced last week in federal court to 120 months imprisonment for assaulting another prisoner and causing serious bodily injury.

Wesley Mark Smith, 53, received a sentence of 120 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.

Smith was convicted after a five-day trial in March 2020 for assaulting his cellmate by punching him in the face and head to the point of unconsciousness. After separating from the victim briefly at the direction of Bureau of Prisons staff, Smith reengaged by picking up a wheelchair located in the cell for use of his cellmate and proceeded to bludgeon the face and chest of the prone and unconscious victim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including multiple facial fractures, intercranial subdural hemorrhage, brain herniation, complex nasal bone fractures, broken and missing teeth, and loss of a significant blood volume.