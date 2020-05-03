A 46-year-old Allentown man in a stolen Honda allegedly led state police on a pursuit on Jacksonville Road in Centre County.

Nathan Laudenslager, 46, reportedly drove a stolen Honda onto a PA Dept. of Transportation dirt lot marked "No Trespassing" where a marked police car was stationary near State Rote 80/99.

"Contact was initiated and subject then drove off whereupon a pursuit commenced," state police at Rockview Trooper Derek Pacella wrote.

The vehicle Laudenlsager was driving had been reported stolen from Bushkill Township, Nazareth, Pa., on April 28, 2020, Pacella said.

The pursuit continued on Jacksonville wrote into Bellefonte Borough and ended when the subject stopped on North Penn Street/Hale Lane, and was arrested.

Laudenslager had an active arrest warrant from Pa. State Parole, according to the police report from April 30.

He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood test, and committed to Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Laudenslager is charged with DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing/eluding police, habitual offenders, trespass and numerous summary traffic violations, Pacella wrote.

Bellefonte and Spring Township Police assisted in Laudenslager's arrest.