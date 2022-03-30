Muncy, Pa. – Felony aggravated assault charges were filed against a Hughesville woman who was drinking the evening that she crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer with two young children in her vehicle.

Hannah E. Shipman, 31, of Hughesville, was driving north on Dec. 18, 2021 on Route 405 near Sheetz in Muncy Creek Township when her Cadillac sedan hit a tractor-trailer head-on, according to the arrest affidavit.

When state police arrived, Shipman told them her two young children were in the backseat at the time of the crash. Shipman also admitted to police she had been drinking earlier that night. Trooper Garrett Shnyder of PSP Montoursville noted that Shipman had bloodshot eyes and was emitting an odor of alcohol. Shipman also was slurring her speech, Shnyder wrote in the affidavit.

Shipman was taken to UPMC Muncy by ambulance where her blood alcohol levels were taken. Results showed that Shipman had .152% at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is .08%.

The police report did not say if the children were injured.

Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office, including misdemeanors of DUI and recklessly endangering another person. Shipman was arraigned on March 18 by District Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $10,000 unsecured bail.

Docket Sheet



