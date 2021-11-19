Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. – An allegedly intoxicated man on a golf cart crashed Tuesday night in Snyder County and was taken to Hershey Medical Center by helicopter.

Mason Reese Fultz, of Selinsgrove, crashed the golf cart at the 400 block of Ebenezer Church Road in Washington Township shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove. Police said Fultz had been drinking alcohol at a nearby residence and crashed in the roadway a short time later.

Fultz sustained a head injury and an injury to his right hand, according to the police report.

PSP were assisted at the scene by DH&L Ambulance, Freeburg Fire Company, Reliance Hose Company, Evan Paramedics from Middleburg, and Life Lion from Hersey Medical Center.