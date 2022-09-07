Allenwood, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man faces felony child endangerment charges after he allegedly drove drunk with a young child in the vehicle and crashed on the evening of July 22.

Cpl. Joshua Herman of state police at Milton says Michael S. Lyon, 52, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, and rear ended a vehicle.

Neither party was injured, but police noticed that Lyon had a faint odor of alcohol. Lyon had a young child in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle. The child was not hurt, Herman said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lyon avoided eye contact with police and would turn his head when speaking to Herman. Lyon initially told Herman he had one beer, and then told him he had a couple.

Herman administered field sobriety tests, which Lyon failed. Lyon had a blood test which registered his blood alcohol content level as .156%, Herman wrote. Legal limit is 0.8%.

A felony child endangerment charge, misdemeanor of DUI, and various traffic summaries were filed against Lyon. A preliminary hearing at District Judge Jeffrey Mensch's office is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Docket Sheet

