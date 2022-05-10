Wilmot Township, Pa. — A business in Bradford County was robbed sometime between May 9 and May 12 by forced entry, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

The victims, who include three males from Wyalusing, Meshoppen, and Stillwater, along with B & K Equipment, 597 Decker Road in Wyalusing, reported the theft. Police said forced entry was made to a garage and the actor(s) damaged several tool boxes and stole tools from the location.

"It is believed the actor(s) arrived via ATV with an attached trailer," wrote Trooper Scatena of the Towanda Patrol Unit.

Police are asking the public for any information. Contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186 and reference incident number PA2022-448921.

