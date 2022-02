Montgomery, Pa. – A victim’s vehicle gas tank was drained last week while parked at her residence at Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville received a call the evening of Jan. 24 from the victim, who reported an unknown suspect had taken $60 of gas sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. The vehicle was parked at her residence on Sherwood Drive, according to a release.

Police are investigating the incident.