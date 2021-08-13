Shamokin, Pa. — A man accused of recording a Shamokin City Council meeting and a conversation with the mayor is facing felony charges after allegedly posting the videos on his Facebook page.

Detectives with the Northumberland District Attorney’s office said on July 14 a letter was delivered to their office that asked about an investigation into a possible wiretapping violation.

A lengthy investigation led to felony charges for Jesse Storm, 44, of Coal Township, who allegedly recorded the meeting and conversation with the mayor and council member on June 14.

According to the report, Mayor John Brown and Councilman Scott Roughton were recorded during a conversation after the meeting. Storm allegedly then posted the video along with portions of the Council meeting to his Facebook page.

Detective Degg Stark said, “Roughton then examined Jesse Storm’s Facebook page and personally listened to the recordings. He observed that, not only did recordings occur during the June 14, 2021, meeting, an unlawful action, but continued after the meeting.”

According to Stark’s report, Roughton and Brown both had an “expectation of privacy” when the conversation with Storm took place after the meeting. Stark said Roughton took steps to save the recordings from Storm’s Facebook page.

Storm allegedly deleted the video from his page, which prompted Stark to issue a preservation order for the Facebook page, according to the report. Stark said a confirmation was received a short time later issuing the order.

On July 15, Mayor Brown confirmed there was a council meeting on June 14 with authorities. Stark said Brown also verified he, Roughton, and Storm had spoken that night and confirmed he was not aware of being recorded. A search warrant was then prepared and served on July 20 for Storm’s cellphone.

According to Stark, Storm asked to speak with an attorney as officers attempted to seize the phone. Storm allegedly said, “That is not the phone I did the recording on.”

Storm claimed officers were taking the wrong phone, according to Stark, who allowed Storm to view the warrant before removing the phone. Stark said the phone was immediately taken to the State Police Computer Crimes Lab in Wilkes-Barre after being seized.

Stark said on July 20, “Jesse Storm sent me an email stating the video he made was a Facebook live video and that nothing was recorded on his cellphone.”

Storm also said, “During my brief interview of Storm on July 20, he denied making a surreptitious cellphone recording and then admitted making a recording using a tripod mounted cellphone.”

Both Mayor Brown and Councilman Roughton met with Stark and authenticated the video extracted from Storm’s cellphone, according to the report. Both men also indicated a third voice heard in the recording was Councilman Charles Verano, who acknowledged it was him on the on Aug. 4 recording.

Stark said Verano was upset over the recording and stated, “I don’t try to make trouble for other people, but he (Storm) brought this problem on himself.”

Storm was charged with third-degree felonies that included intercept communications, disclose intercepted communications, and use of intercepted communications for allegedly making the videos. He was given $5,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on Aug. 5.

Storm is scheduled to appear in front of Judge John Gembic on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet