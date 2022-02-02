Lewisburg, Pa. – A man has been charged for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident on Route 15 in Union County.

Stephen T. Naglak, 44, of Montgomery, was driving south on Route 15 in Kelly Township the afternoon of Jan. 23 when he allegedly pointed a gun at someone, according to the arrest affidavit.

Naglak told police that he was cut off by the accuser, who was driving a red Ford Explorer. He said the driver hit his brakes on purpose, which caused him to change lanes and pull up alongside the vehicle. Both drivers gave each other looks of disapproval, according to the police report.

That's when Naglak raised his finger and pointed it at the other driver, as he mimicked the outline of a gun, he told Trooper Chad Kramer of PSP Milton.

The accuser told police that he was traveling in the left lane when Naglak approached from behind at a high rate of speed. The accuser said he applied his brakes in an attempt to merge to the right lane. Naglak allegedly proceeded to pull alongside his vehicle and match his speed.

The accuser told police that when he looked over, Naglak was raising a black handgun across the passenger side of the vehicle and was pointing it at him and his female passenger, Kramer wrote.

When police interviewed the victim’s female passenger, she corroborated the accuser’s account that Naglak pointed a gun toward their vehicle.

Naglak was stopped a short time later by police and admitted he had a pistol under the driver’s side seat of the vehicle. The pistol did not have a round in the chamber, but the gun had 10 rounds in the magazine which had been loaded in the gun, Kramer wrote.

Naglak was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and summaries of harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge John H. Reed and posted $20,000 monetary bail.

