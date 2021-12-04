Danville, Pa. – A package thief in Danville was caught and charged recently for stealing a package from the victim’s residence.

Shannon Fink, 38, of Orangeville, allegedly took an Amazon package on Nov. 27 that was left outside of the victim’s residence on Gotschal Road in West Hemlock Township, Montour County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The package contained a shirt.

Fink was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking and a summary of driving with a suspended license. She awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.

Docket Sheet