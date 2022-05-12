Williamsport, Pa. -- A founder and leader of Williamsport's "400 Gang," also known as "WAM Gang," was sentenced in federal court to 12 years imprisonment for his role in distributing fentanyl in Lycoming County.
The sentence for Quran Geddy, 26, will be followed by four years of supervised release as imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Geddy and others that were part of the 400 Gang distributed fentanyl throughout Lycoming County. At the hearing, Brann highlighted Geddy’s multiple prior drug-related convictions and continual criminal conduct despite periods of incarceration and court supervision.
Co-defendant, Darnell Cotton, 26, of Williamsport, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to just under four years imprisonment for his role in distributing fentanyl in Lycoming County.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.