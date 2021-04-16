Monroeton, Pa. — Allen Carl Strickland, 30, of Monroeton, is accused of setting an intentional fire at 1017 Pennsylvania Avenue in Monroeton on November 28, 2020, according to a report from Towanda State Trooper Miranda Musik.

Strickland, who served eight years in prison for a previous arson investigation, was charged with first-degree felony burglary, first-degree felony arson, second-degree felony burglary, two counts of second-degree felony criminal trespassing, one count third-degree felony criminal mischief, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, and second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking for his alleged involvement in the incident.

On Nov. 28, troopers said they responded to a call for a hit and run at the Franklindale Fire Department’s garage. Investigating officers said they discovered five gas cans missing. Video provided by the fire department showed a pickup truck back into the garage door, causing damage prior to the gas cans being removed.

As officers investigated the hit and run, trooper Musik said she received a call for a house fire at the address in Monroeton. According to the report, a witness on the scene of the fire said a red and white pickup truck, matching the description of the hit and run, was seen in the area. Musick said the witness told her the truck stopped at the house. According to the report, the witness also said an individual could be seen exiting the truck and returning quickly.

Musik said a second interview with a witness helped get a description of the individual seen leaving the truck. Musick said a tip helped troopers discover a location for the vehicle.

Troopers went to 14732 Route 414 Franklin Township and identified a truck matching the witness description parked out front. Musik said Strickland was identified as the owner through an Arkansas registration number on the truck.

According to the report, troopers interviewed Strickland, who allegedly denied driving the truck anywhere on Nov. 28. Musik said he told Troopers the keys for the truck were in his pocket all day. Troopers said the vehicle was seized and processed.

According to the report, Musik observed video from a local business near where the fire took place. Musik said the video allegedly showed the pickup truck pull into the parking lot, turn on an interior light, and leave within a minute of coming to a stop.

Musik said she spoke with the owners of the property that caught fire. According to the report, Musik discovered Strickland was a previous tenant and was asked to leave after he didn’t pay rent.

According to the report, a forensic review of the truck showed damage to the backend consistent with the damage at the fire station. Musik said when Strickland was interviewed, he was wearing clothes similar to the ones described by multiple witnesses.

Court records show Strickland was charged with causing catastrophe and agricultural vandalism in 1999.

Strickland is scheduled to appear before President Judge Maureen T. Beirne on April 26 for a formal arraignment in Bradford County.