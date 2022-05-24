Williamsport, Pa. — An alleged drug dealer in Williamsport fled from police when he was caught in the middle of a hand-to-hand transaction at W. Fourth and Diamond streets in Williamsport.

Williamsport Bureau of Police say they were patrolling in the area on May 11 when they saw a man meet up with Dallas M. Grove II, 34, of Williamsport, at a bus stop bench at the corner.

Officers Nikita Bonnell and Gino Caschera observed the man clenching something in his left hand and sliding it toward Grove, who was sitting on the bench. Both men noticed the marked patrol car and then stopped moving, according to the affidavit.

As the officers stopped the patrol car, Grove began running south on Diamond Street. Bonnell and Caschera pursued him on foot and caught him in a backyard a short time later. The officers found five bags of heroin in the grass next to where they had taken Grove into custody.

Grove was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanors of narcotics possession. Bail was set at $125,000 and Grove was committed to Lycoming County Prison.

