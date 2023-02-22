Lewisburg, Pa. — When police found out about an arranged drug sale, they sought out the suspect's vehicle and pulled him over.

State police at Milton say an informant contacted Scotch Bruce Hanning on Jan. 3 by telephone in the presence of several state troopers. The informant arranged for the delivery of drugs at a location in Lewisburg.

Hanning, 43, of Selinsgrove, started traveling on Route 15. When he drove in the area of Moore Avenue in Lewisburg, Trooper Tyler Arbogast recognized his 2003 silver Infiniti and pulled him over.

Hanning would not allow police to search his vehicle, so a K-9 drug sniffing dog was brought in, Arbogast wrote in the affidavit. The K-9 dog Don, who is trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, indicated he found an odor.

Police obtained a search warrant for the car and found a lock box in the glove box that contained cellophane bags with 12 grams of methamphetamine, 60 bags of heroin packaged in bundles, 100 plastic containers containing cocaine, and cellophane packaging material, Arbogast said.

As police handcuffed Hanning, they found a plastic Ziploc bag of heroin and methamphetamine. Hanning also asked for his medication, which was in a silver capsule attached to his keychain. Hanning told police the medication was Suboxone, but he could not provide proof that he had a prescription, so troopers seized it, Arbogast said.

Troopers also obtained a search warrant for Hanning's home in Snyder County and found packaging material including glassine baggies, bulk plastic containers, bulk packaged heroin, and $1,000 cash.

Hanning was arraigned on Jan. 10 on felony drug charges and misdemeanors of possession. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $50,000 before committing Hanning to Union County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23.

Docket Sheet

