Williamsport, Pa. — After allegedly discovering 13 fraudulent charges on their credit card, an individual filed a report with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The person immediately contacted Williamsport Bureau of Police officers, who said they located surveillance footage from stores the card was used at to make purchases.

After viewing the surveillance video, Corporal Jordan Stoltfuz said he recognized Kaitlyn Marie Thorn, 24, of Williamsport as the woman on the recording. Thorn charged approximately $2,519.66 on 13 purchases, according to the affidavit.

Thorn was charged with two second-degree misdemeanors of access to device fraud and criminal attempt.

A public court summary shows Thorn being charged with two third-degree felonies access device fraud and one count of receiving stolen property. Thorn is being charged with 13 counts of access device fraud.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thorn, who posted $10,000 unsecured bail, on Nov. 16 with Judge Christian Frey.

Docket sheet