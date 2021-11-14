Berwick, Pa. —A man accused of delivering cocaine to a confidential informant will face Judge Richard Knecht in Columbia County Court tomorrow.

Boddy Tray Coleman, 58, of Berwick was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication device after officers said a deal was executed in late June.

According to narcotics officers with the Berwick Police Department, Coleman supplied the cocaine to an informant in a trailer near the 200 block of 17th Street. Coleman, who officers said was also known as “Black Bob”, weighed the cocaine out in front of the informant prior to the exchange.

Coleman posted $10,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 19.

