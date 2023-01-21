Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man was arrested after he sent explicit messages and photos on a social media app to a supposed 15-year-old boy.

That boy was actually Donald Kizer of Milton, a man who has been creating fake accounts on social media in order to catch individuals who try to solicit minors for sexual acts.

Northumberland police say Steven James Barge, 41, was arrested as a result of an interaction he had on the Grindr app with Kizer. Barge reached out to Kizer, who has a fake profile on the app, to engage in potential sexual relations.

The conversation, which is outlined in the arrest affidavit, shows that Barge immediately asked for explicit pictures.

Kizer told Barge that he was not quite 16. "I thought you were 18," Barge wrote.

"Almost 16 but I'm very active." Kizer replied. "I like older guys."

Meet up planned

Over the course of several dozen messages, Barge continued to converse with Kizer and sent at least two nude photos. At one point, he asked Kizer if he was a cop, according to the affidavit written by Officer Edward Cope.

"If you were 18 I'd be having you over in a heartbeat," Barge wrote.

The two made a plan to meet at the Penn Jersey Mart at the 700 block of Water Street, Cope said. Barge was greeted there by Kizer, who revealed that he had been acting as the 15-year-old boy on Grindr. Kizer and his wife, who accompanied him, began to film the interaction on Facebook Live.

Kizer talked with Barge, who eventually admitted to being the person who messaged with him on Grindr and apologize, Cope wrote.

A person who saw the video on Facebook Live reached out to Kizer's wife and disclosed that the man they were filming was Barge.

Kizer reported the incident the next day to Northumberland Borough Police and provided them with screenshots of the conversation and the video.

Suspect charged

Barge was charged with felony criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone under 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility. District Judge Michael Toomey set bail at $200,000.

Barge was committed to Northumberland County Prison and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 31.

Kizer also is responsible for catching Muncy resident Brian David Hess, 50, in a similar act. Hess had messaged Kizer on the GROWLR app, thinking Kizer was a 15-year-old boy, and attempted to arrange for sexual relations.

Related Reading: Man caught attempting to solicit 15-year-old for sex

Hess's case was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.