Lock Haven, Pa. — An alleged burglary in Lock Haven exposed three individuals to felony charges after a cell phone was seized by state police at Lamar.

Clinton County Court records show that Javaun Derion Taylor, 19, of Boalsburg, Bryant Peddigree, 20, Lock Haven, and Donovan Lecky, 19 of Bellefonte all face felonies stemming from an alleged burglary on Dec. 10.

PSP Lamar Trooper Zachary Baker said officers responded to a burglary report at 9:30 p.m. at Upperhill Drive in Woodward Township. According to Baker, Melissa Peddigree and her son Bryant Peddigree told officers somebody kicked in the backdoor to the residence.

Officers said both accusers witnessed the suspect leave and drive across the Jay Street Bridge. According to the report, Peddigree identified the person who allegedly kicked the door as Taylor.

Baker said Taylor accused Peddigree of taking a belt, bag, drugs, and a handgun from his home, according to the complaint. Peddigree told Baker he had no idea where any of the items were located, according to Baker.

Greg Peddigree, Bryant’s father, arrived home and Baker said he was able to provide a surveillance video that allegedly showed both Taylor and Lecky arrive at the residence.

According to Baker, Greg Peddigree was able to provide a phone number for Taylor’s mother, identified as Starla Kemp. Baker said he was able to contact Kemp and setup an interview.

According to Baker, he met with Taylor, who said Peddigree had allegedly entered his home on the morning of Dec. 10. Peddigree said he dropped a key fob while at Taylor’s and needed to recover it.

Baker said Taylor found the key fob at his home and noticed the items missing. According to the report, Taylor said he went to Peddigree’s house, allegedly accompanied by Lecky, to speak with his parents. According to Baker, Taylor said he became enraged and kicked the door.

Baker said he released Taylor into the custody of his mother to setup a scheduled arrest for the following Monday. According to the report, Taylor willingly gave Baker his cell phone.

Baker said as he investigated the phone, he discovered pictures of Taylor allegedly with guns, drugs, bullet proof vests, and money.

Baker also said as search of Taylor’s messages showed several alleged drug transactions, including one transaction allegedly made with Peddigree for Xanax, Percocet, and marijuana.

Court records show Talyor is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison in Lieu of $20,000 monetary bail. He was charged with felony burglary and felony criminal use of communication facility.

Peddigree was charged with felony criminal attempted criminal use of a communications facility. Peddigree posted an $8,000 unsecured bond. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Lecky, who allegedly accompanied Taylor on the night of the incident, is facing a felony burglary charge.

