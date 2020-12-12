Bloomsburg, Pa. — A monthslong investigation that started in February resulted in felony charges for a 19-year-old Holland man, according to a report from the Bloomsburg Police Department.

Court records show Jason D. Wenger, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.

According to an affidavit, an assault allegedly occurred on Feb. 9 at 53 Iron Street in Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg Police Officer Ryan Edgar said on Feb. 10, a person came to the Bloomsburg Police Department to report an assault that allegedly took place the prior night.

According to the report, the accuser said he suffered a broken jaw and the loss of two teeth during the assault.

Edgar said the accuser stated while at the party a male dressed in a black shirt and a female allegedly assaulted him. According to Edgar’s report, several other males assaulted him again after he was shoved upstairs.

The accuser admitted to Edgar his recollection of the assault was “foggy”, but, according to the report, the male with the black shirt stood out to him.

Edgar said he interviewed multiple witnesses to the alleged assault throughout the course of the investigation. According to the report, Wenger’s name came up multiple times.

On July 9, Edgar said he sent the accuser a photo array that contained Wenger’s photo. According to Edgar, the accuser identified Wenger as one of the males who assaulted him.

Edgar stated he was able to identity Wenger from Instagram photos taken from the party at 53 Iron Street on the night of the alleged assault.

Edgar said he then spoke with several other witnesses who identified Wenger. According to the report, one witness stated he observed Wenger hit the accuser in the face several times.