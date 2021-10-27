Williamsport, Pa. — All charges have been bound over for trial for a Williamsport Area School District high school teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students.

Christopher Yoder, 42, of Williamsport faced his accusers during the preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Both juveniles, who were 16 at the time of the alleged incidents, pointed to Yoder when asked to identify the accused. One accuser cried throughout her testimony.

She recalled a time when Yoder allegedly separated strings on a rip in her jeans and drew with a pen on her upper thigh. Yoder, who the accuser said was her favorite teacher at one point, allegedly contacted the student through the social media app Snapchat.

Using Snapchat, Yoder allegedly wrote, “Thanks for the mental image,” and “I’d like to see all that,” after she mentioned getting a shower. The accuser said it was “eye-opening” to read the messages. She told the court it wasn’t clear to her before what was going on.

According to Williamsport School District’s guidelines on social media for teachers, staff members must be aware of the “appropriateness” of communication when using social media tools such as Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

“Inappropriate communication includes, but is not limited to the following: obscene, profane, lewd, vulgar, rude, inflammatory, or threatening, language or images typed, posted or spoken; information that could cause damage to an individual,” according to the Williamsport Area School District's guidelines on social media.

Williamsport Bureau of Police agent Brittany Alexander testified that she interviewed both students the day the incident was reported, but found cooperation with any other students difficult during the investigation.

A teacher’s aid inside the classroom also testified at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, telling the court she “felt uncomfortable when she saw how close they sat,” when referring to Yoder and one of the accusers. She also described the student and Yoder as always laughing and showing each other things on their phones.

The two students came to the teacher's aid in mid-May with information about the Snapchat messages.

After arguments by both the prosecution and defense, Judge Christian Frey ruled in favor of the prosecution, acknowledging "more than enough" evidence to proceed to trial with all charges still viable.

Those charges include second-degree felony contact/communication with minors—sexual abuse, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment, according to court documents.

Judge Frey's ruling to proceed to trial was met with applause from some present in the courtroom.

