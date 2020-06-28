Williamsport, Pa. –U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane confirmed the arrest of Daevon Kymm Bodden – a 19-year old Lewisburg man.

On June 1, 2020, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department investigated a shooting in the 1700 block of West Market Street, Lewisburg. As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bodden with Aggravated Assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Bodden in and around Lewisburg were unsuccessful and the U. S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend Brown.

On June 25th, at about 6:30 a.m., members of the task force visited a home in the 3600 block of Raleigh, North Carolina and arrested Bodden without incident. He was turned over to the Wake County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

Pane stated, “The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led directly to a dangerous fugitive being taken off the streets. It is our top priority to arrest violent crime fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; and, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole – all of whom participated in this investigation.