Lock Haven, Pa. — More felony charges have been leveled against a Montoursville man being held of several counts of first-degree rape by forcible compulsion.

Kryshane Keoni Sha Goas is being charged with first-degree felony rape by forcible compulsion. He also faces three second-degree felonies in sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault without consent, and aggravated sexual assault by forcible compulsion along with first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault according to papers filed through Judge Gary Whiteman’s officer this week.

In the most recent affidavit filed by State Trooper Jamesan Keeler, Goas is accused of picking a 16-year-old juvenile up at her residence. He allegedly drove to a section of Warrensville Rd. and assaulted the accuser in the backseat of his car.

According to Keeler, Goas, who troopers said was 25 years old at the time of the alleged assault, undressed the accuser and performed sexual acts despite being told no. Goas allegedly told the accuser he would kill himself if she ever told anyone what happened.

In a case file in July of this year, Goas was charged with three counts of first-degree felony rape, a count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, four counts of felony second-degree sexual assault, second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, and third-degree felony corruption of minores.

Goas also faces a slew of misdemeanors in that case. They range from first-degree indecent assault forcible compulsion, second-degree indecent assault, second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree simple assault, and indecent assault without the consent of others.

In that second case, Goas is accused of forcing himself on a 17-year-old accuser, who told authorities Goas performed several sexual acts on her after being told no. Authorities searched Goas’ home in that case, looking for a pair of discarded underwear from the accuser.

When asked why officers were at his home located near the 200 block of Goas Estate Lane, Goas allegedly told troopers it was because of the accuser.

Gaos is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail on the most recent set of charges. He is being held on $200,000 from the previous charges.

