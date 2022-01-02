Lewisburg, Pa. – Additional child endangerment and aggravated assault charges were filed against a Union County man who allegedly hit his child with a baseball bat.

The felony charges were filed on Dec. 15 against Spencer Hackenberg, 30, of Lewisburg, as police and Union County Children and Youth continued an investigation after charging him for a similar abuse incident in November.

Upon investigating, officials found out that Hackenberg became angry with the child the morning of Nov. 18 and hit him with a wooden baseball bat, according to the arrest affidavit.

The incident was reported by the child's cyber school teacher, who told police the child had mentioned the assault in online messages. The child claimed the assault had left a mark on his buttocks and legs, according to the arrest affidavit written by Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The teacher reported the incident to CYS, who sent caseworkers to Hackenberg's residence to check on the welfare of the child. Caseworkers went to the residence twice after the report, and both times the child claimed he got the bruises from horsing around in the house and slamming into the couch. CYS later found out that the child only showed the caseworkers part of the bruise -- and that Hackenberg had coached him on what to say, Heckman wrote.

During the second visit, the caseworker noted that "Hackenberg was highly agitated" that she was at the residence. He also noted the baseball bat in the house and said, "see that bat over there, that is for unwanted guests," Heckman wrote.

The child was at his mother's house later in the day on Nov. 18 and also told her about the alleged abuse. The mother took pictures of the bruise which were later given to CYS. Hackenberg had allegedly told the child before going to his mother's to "keep his clothes on so nobody would see the bruising," Heckman wrote.

On Dec. 9, Dr. Pat Bruno of the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury examined the photos of the bruises and determined the injuries to be consistent with blunt force trauma such as being struck by a bat or hard object.

When police talked with Hackenberg several days later, he denied hitting the child repeatedly with a bat. Hackenberg told police that the bruises were a result of the child rough housing with his brother, Heckman wrote.

Police filed the charges on Dec. 15 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, where he was arraigned, and bail was set at $25,000 monetary.

Previously, Hackenberg had been charged for allegedly hitting the child's face and leaving bruises which he later tried to cover up with makeup. The child's cyber school teacher noticed the facial bruise on Nov. 30 and reported it to police.

For the previous case, Hackenberg was charged with felonies of aggravated assault and child endangerment and was remanded to Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

