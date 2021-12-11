Lewisburg, Pa. – Additional charges were filed against a Danville man who allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a young girl in Union County. The case with the new charges is now heading to Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Jacob E. Reedy, 40, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages and pictures via Instagram on Dec. 4, 2020, to a 14-year-old girl, according to court documents.

During a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, it was determined there was enough evidence to send Reedy's case with new charges to court.

Related Reading: Danville man allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to girl: PSP Milton

Though Reedy had originally been charged last year with felonies of corruption of minors and criminal solicitation-sexual assault, the additional felony charges were filed at Rowe's office on Oct. 27. Those charges include: dissemination photo/film child sex acts, criminal use of a communication facility, and contact/communication with a minor - sexual abuse.

In December 2020, girl's mother reported the disturbing messages to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Reedy had sent images of his penis to the girl on his Instagram account and other explicit images, according to court documents.

Reedy also sent messages outlining his desires for sexually explicit acts. He allegedly used his cell phone to send the messages and images via Instagram.

Reedy was a friend of the family and had not seen the girl since July 2020, according to court documents.

Reedy remains in Northumberland County Jail awaiting his formal arraignment in front of Union County Judge Michael H. Sholley on Jan. 24, 2022.

Previously, Reedy had been arraigned on charges of criminal solicitation - sexual assault, corruption of a minor and stalking in December 2020. Those charges were held for court. District Judge Rowe had set bail at $150,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet

Docket Sheet previous charges