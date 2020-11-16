Berwick, Pa. – When Patrolman Vincent Figueiredo returned to a recently pulled over vehicle, it was to inform the passenger of an active warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

It all started on Sept. 30 when the Scott Township Patrolman said he stopped a black Nissan Sentra on Shaffer Road in Berwick.

According to Figueiredo, the passenger gave him a false name. The passenger was identified as Robert J. Longenberger, 26, of Berwick.

The officer said Longenberger had an active warrant out of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Officer and a Protection From Abuse Order against him from the driver.

According to the complaint, Figueiredo approached the car from the passenger side and asked Longenberger to exit the vehicle. The officer said Longenberger told him he used a false name because of a child support warrant.

As Longenberger opened the passenger door, Figueiredo said he observed a syringe on the floor. Figueiredo then placed Longenberger into custody.

Figueiredo informed the driver and she allegedly handed over 18 glassine baggies stamped with “Selfie”, a baggie of suspected heroin, and a clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine.

Figueiredo said he searched the vehicle and found a glass pipe, metal spoon with residue, 12 yellow Q-tips, 50 full white baggies stamped “Selfie”, nine empty white baggies stamped “selfie”, and seven pink rubber bands.

According to a court summary, Longenberger is facing a felony charge for the traffic stop in September. Court records show Longenberger has an active simple assault case with a scheduled court appearance date Monday.