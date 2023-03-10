Pennsdale, Pa. — A Pennsdale man attempted to strangle his wife after the two argued over his alleged infidelity, police say.

Timothy Allan Warren, 59, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on March 4 at the couple's home.

The female accuser came to the state police barracks at Montoursville on March 6 and told police the assault began as the two argued, according to Trooper Julio Sera. The woman attempted to look through Warren's phone. Warren then pushed her to the couch and tried to wrestle the phone away from her. During the fight, Warren pushed, punched, and put the accuser in a chokehold. She told police she thought she was going to pass out, as Warren continued to squeeze her neck, Sera wrote in the affidavit.

During an interview with troopers, Warren admitted to wrestling with the accuser over the phone and placing his left arm around her neck.

The case was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on March at the Muncy magisterial office. Bail was denied and Warren was committed to Lycoming County Prison.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.