Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several additional men were charged recently in a case involving a man who sent members of a football team to assault a victim over the use of a urinal at a Selinsgrove bar.

John Anthony Nicosia, 21, of Cedar Grove, N.J., received assault charges shortly after the alleged incident occurred on April 29 at Selinsgrove Hotel. Nine of his accomplices were identified later by the victim and were charged.

Related Reading: Man involved in urinal fight sends football team to assault victim

The victim told police that he was using the urinal in the bathroom at the bar when Nicosia walked in and became upset there were no more available urinals, according to Officer Elizabeth Shampanore of Selinsgrove police.

Nicosia then allegedly grabbed the victim and shoved him. The victim told police he shoved Nicosia back. Witnesses were able to get Nicosia to leave the bathroom, but he came back in a short time later looking for a gold chain that fell off his neck. Nicosia grabbed the gold chain off the floor and then busted out a panel as he punched the bathroom door, Shampanore wrote in the affidavit.

Nicosia was kicked out of the bar, but his friends remained to allegedly intimidate and harass the victim. Those friends included Timothy Richard Alliegro of Westfield, N.J.; Nicholas Michael Gonzalez of Verona, N.J.; Timothy John Macko of Florham Park, N.J.; Andrew Ray Robinson of Newark, N.J.; Brandon Michael Boushell of East Stroudsburg; Joshua Michael Parson of Bear, MD; and Warren I. Griffith of Old Bridge, N.J., all 21 years of age. The men allegedly told the victim they wanted to settle the matter outside. Parson told the victim he would "(expletive) him up," Shampanore wrote.

When the victim went back to his dormitory around 3 a.m., a group of approximately 20 Susquehanna University football players, including Nicosia and the other men who had been at the bar with him, were seen walking toward the dorm. David Gilchrist, 22, of Upper Marlboro, MD and Jacob M. Schultes, 21, of Wenonah, N.J. also were part of the group, according to Shampanore.

Nicosia and his friends accused the victim of stealing the gold chain and began threatening him while forcing their way into the room. Shampanore says Nicosia hit the victim in the head multiple times, causing a cut above his left eye. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Nicosia has since been arraigned and posted $50,000 bail. During a preliminary hearing last month, his assault and disorderly conduct charges were held for court. Felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief were dismissed. The rest are awaiting preliminary hearing on conspiracy assault charges.

Docket Sheet Nicosia

Docket Sheet Alliegro

Docket Sheet Macko

Docket Sheet Gonzalez

Docket Sheet Robinson

Docket Sheet Boushell

Docket Sheet Gilchrist

Docket Sheet Griffith

Docket Sheet Parson

Docket Sheet Schultes

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.