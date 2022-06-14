ChargesWithdrawn_2022.jpg

Milton, Pa. — Charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment were withdrawn last week during a preliminary hearing for a Milton man accused of assaulting a minor girl.

Caden Sutton, 31, entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. 

Charges initially were filed by state police at Milton on May 13 after an official at the elementary school in Milton reported suspected child abuse. 

Related Reading: Man facing child abuse charges for allegedly assaulting minor

Updated Docket Sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.