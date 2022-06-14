Milton, Pa. — Charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment were withdrawn last week during a preliminary hearing for a Milton man accused of assaulting a minor girl.

Caden Sutton, 31, entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.

Charges initially were filed by state police at Milton on May 13 after an official at the elementary school in Milton reported suspected child abuse.

