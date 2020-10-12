University Park, Pa. – “Sir, I stole this vehicle!” Dylan R. Michna, 23, of Aaronsburg, allegedly yelled at Pennsylvania State University Police as he jumped out of a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The events unfolded on Sept. 17 after University Police received complaints of a suspicious person near Gate B of Beaver Stadium. According to the criminal complaint, Michna was reported to be screaming at people in the area and aggressively walking around.

As officers arrived at the scene Michna entered the Chevrolet truck and headed westbound on Curtain Road. Officer Spenser Lauver followed Michna to University Drive before the truck suddenly drove into a pull-off area at Pegula Ice Arena.

As officers approached the vehicle, Michna jumped out and allegedly made his statement, according to the complaint. The truck was found to be owned by Allegheny Restoration, Inc. through a Pa. registration and vehicle identification number. Officers stated Michna did not work for the company nor have permission to have or drive the vehicle.

Michna was charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 14.