Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man is being held on multiple felony charges after authorities said he grabbed a woman and held her underwater while screaming “I’m killing you” last week.

Ishamarr Saint Swain, 42, of Williamsport allegedly attacked a woman as she was sitting in a hot tub. Swain allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and then held her under the water.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Sergeant Brian McGee spoke to the woman on Sept. 15 around 5 p.m. after the alleged incident occurred.

McGee stated he observed a large contusion on the woman’s left shoulder that wrapped around to her neck. According to the affidavit, the woman also had redness down her neck along with a cut on her upper lip.

“(The woman’s) hands and body appeared to be shaking,” McGee wrote. “She was unable to form complete thoughts. She was clearly upset and distraught and was recently crying.”

During an evaluation by staff at UPMC Emergency Department, more bruising was located on the woman’s back. The woman told authorities it was from her back hitting the tub as Swain held her under the water.

McGee was able to obtain a phone number for Swain, who answered the call placed to him. McGee said when asked to come out for police, Swain replied, “I’ll turn myself in.”

Swain refused to speak with authorities after being placed into custody.

Swain was charged with one count each of first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment and held on $250,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 with Judge Christian Frey.

