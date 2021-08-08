Sunbury, Pa. — Alan Englehardt, 72, of Sunbury was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman several times in July.

On July 31, officers said they spoke with a woman, who walked into the police station and said Englehardt had threatened to kill her. The witness also turned over three pocket knives and told officers Englehardt had two rifles by his bed.

According to the report, the accuser told authorities she has been unable to sleep and scared for her life. Englehardt was taken into custody and given $100,000 monetary bail for his alleged actions at the end of July.

Englehard is being held at the Northumberland County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 10.

