Linden, Pa. —Officers of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department witnessed a person crawl out of a window as they arrived at a residence for reports of possible shots fired.

The witness ran from the house as they cried and told officers they heard what sounded like a gun being loaded and a load pop.

Authorities created a perimeter around the home and spoke with one of the residents on the phone. Officers said they were able convince both occupants to come out with their hands up.

One was identified as Richard Lewis Shaffer, 37, of Linden, who was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

According to the report, Shaffer had been arrested for previously attempting to purchase a firearm. After an interview with Shaffer at the station, officers said he gave them permission to return to the home and retrieve the firearm.

Authorities contacted the other homeowner and returned to the residence with Shaffer. The revolver was discovered between couch cushions along with a jar of THC wax.

Shaffer was charged with first-degree misdemeanor person not to possess or use a firearm. Shaffer is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19.