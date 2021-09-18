Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man with an active case against him for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance was charged with similar again.

According to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on the dates of Aug. 4 and Sept. 7, Devin Eugene Mims, 34, of Williamsport was observed completing a hand-to-hand transaction for crack.

After arranging a deal, detectives said a confidential informant met Mims in the area of Grove Street and Tucker Street to exchange $200 for crack. Mims allegedly approached the informant and completed the deal with a hand-to-hand transaction.

A second deal was arranged with Mims, who detectives observed leave an address on Washington Boulevard after the transaction was setup. Mims allegedly exchanged $200 for crack with the informant.

Detectives said they followed Mims back to the address at Washington Boulevard and observed no other occupants in the vehicle.

Mims is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail for two counts each of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Docket sheet