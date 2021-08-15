Williamsport, Pa. —On Aug. 4, Williamsport Bureau of Police officer William Badger said a woman came to the station to report a disturbance that had occurred in the afternoon.

According to a complaint filed by Badger, the woman said Hasohn Urias Harris, 28, of Williamsport had shoved her face into a mattress, making it so she couldn’t breathe for more than a minute.

Harris was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and three separate second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault, indecent assault, and indecent exposure. He was also five a harassment charge and held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Authorities said on the afternoon of Aug. 4, the accuser confronted Harris about phone calls he received in the morning. Harris allegedly pushed the accuser to the ground and held her face down on a mattress after she was able to view his phone.

The accuser told Badger she was only able to breathe after Harris pulled her off the mattress and onto the floor by her hair. According to the report, Harris told the accuser he was going to “get some” after being told she was leaving the residence. Harris allegedly rolled the accuser onto a bed and bit her several times before attempting to put his penis in her mouth, according to the report.

Authorities said the accuser retrieved pepper spray but was only able to use it on Harris’ hands. After being sprayed, Harris allegedly wiped his hands on the accuser’s face.

The accuser left the residence and reported the incident to police, who later submitted charges for Harris.

