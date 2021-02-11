Bloomsburg, Pa. — What started as an apparent act of kindness by inviting a homeless couple to stay free of charge at a property ended in the alleged theft of $3,300.

Bloomsburg Police officer Thomas Pfeifer said he interviewed an accuser on Dec. 24 of 2020 about unknown withdrawals from his savings account.

The alleged incident began on the week of Thanksgiving when the accuser met Frank Wade Oemcke, 50, and his girlfriend, both of whom said they were homeless at the time.

Officers said the person felt sympathy for the couple and welcomed them to stay at his residence.

Officers said the accuser told them during the first week, several rolls of change allegedly went missing. According to the report, over the next couple weeks the accuser began to notice several withdrawals from his savings account.

Pfeifer said Oemcke agreed to speak with him on Dec. 24. According to the report, Oemcke told officers he found the bankcard on the floor of the residence.

Oemcke told officers the accuser gave him the card during an earlier time to get money. According to the report, Oemcke told officers he remembered the pin number from the earlier incident.

A bank statement provided by the accuser shows 12 different withdrawals from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23 that totaled $3,300.

According to the report, the accuser told Oemcke he was no longer welcomed to stay with him. Oemcke allegedly offered to pay $200.

Court records show Oemcke was charged with three third-degree felonies that included theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device issued to another who did not authorize use.

No bail is listed for Omecke, who’s charges were filed on Feb. 8.