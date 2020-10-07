Williamsport, Pa. — On October 5, Williamsport Police responded to reports of a shooting at 667 Campbell Street.

According to an affidavit filed through the honorable Aaron S. Biichle’s office, Semaj Mozee, 18, of Williamsport, was shot in the upper left area of his chest around 12:03 a.m. Monday. When police responded to the call, a search of the scene was conducted which prompted a second warrant to be issued.

During a search of the property, a gun was found in the baking compartment of an oven located in the kitchen. Police also discovered several cell phones.

Witnesses told police that Mozee approached the back door to the apartment and asked, “who is there.” After no response, he cracked the door and quickly shut it. A gunshot then came through the door and Mozee was hit in the upper left part of his chest. A second shot was fired through the door but failed to hit anyone in the apartment, according to a police report.

Once on the scene, police discovered two bullet casings, two bullet holes in the door leading to the apartment, and blood in the bathroom where the victim was located.

Mozee was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Hospital by ambulance and immediately underwent emergency surgery. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Williamsport Police at 570-327-7548.