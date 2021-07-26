Williamsport, Pa. —One July 21, an agent from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office picked up a man identified as Anthony David Jourdan, 32, Turbotville for an alleged drug transaction.

After and exchange of $200, Jourdan gave the driver of the vehicle approximately 3.51 grams of methamphetamine. Agents said Jourdan then became agitated to the point the undercover officer called in backup to execute an arrest.

According to the report, officers approached the vehicle and ordered Jourdan to get out. He refused and a scuffle started that resulted in Jourdan being taken into custody.

Jourdan was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest. Jourdan is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $20,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on July 27.