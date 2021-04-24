Sayre, Pa. – Sayre Police Officer Nathan Ross and his partner responded to a call for an assault at Kelley’s Pit Stop in Sayre after several reports.

The officers spoke with several people at the stop who said Seth Wheatley, 38, of Waverly, New York, entered the bar and “sucker punched” the DJ.

Wheatley left the bar after the alleged assault took place and headed north on Desmond Street. Officers made contact with Wheatley, who allegedly stated, “I did it arrest me” as he exited the front of the 1882 Bar and Restaurant on Desmond Street, according to the report.

Officers instructed Wheatley to calm down multiple times. According to the report, Wheatley continued to act in an excited manner. Officers said they placed Wheatley under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Wheatley was charged with first-degree felony assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of public drunkenness.

Wheatley was held on $75,000 monetary bail but was released on April 7 after posting the amount. Wheatley is scheduled to appear before Judge Williams Evans for a formal arraignment on May 6.

According to the report, the DJ suffered a broken right orbital bone and required three stitches to close the gash above his eye.