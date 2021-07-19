Williamsport, Pa. —The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office charged a Philadelphia man after they said he sold $200 worth of crack to a confidential informant.

Antwan Hairston, 40, of Philadelphia was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility for his role in the incident.

Agent Sarah Edkin of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said on March 4 a confidential informant arranged a deal with Hairston for $200 worth of crack. Both Edkin and the CI traveled to 2029 East Third Street in Loyalsock. The CI then met Hairston at room 237 and exchanged money for the crack, according to the report.

No bail was listed for Hairston.

