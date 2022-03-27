New Columbia, Pa. – A woman from Flushing, N.Y., was busted with 10 laundry bags and a suitcase full of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Union County.

Hong Z. Shen, 55, was pulled over by PSP Milton on Jan. 31 near mile marker 200 in White Deer Township. Shen had committed a traffic violation as she drove through in a vehicle with an Illinois registration, according to Trooper Jeremy Hoy.

After speaking with Shen, Hoy asked her to step out of the vehicle and consent to a search, which she did, charges state. Hoy reportedly noticed a clear plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance in plan view in a fanny pack Shen was wearing. Shen removed the plastic baggie and told Hoy it was “pot,” according to the affidavit.

Hoy called for a K-9 unit. During an external scan of Shen’s vehicle, the dog detected an odor coming from the trunk area. Police applied for and received a search warrant for Shen’s vehicle and upon searching, found 10 laundry bags and a black-sided soft suitcase that contained 100 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana, Hoy wrote. The vacuum sealed packages weighed approximately one pound each.

Shen was charged with a felony of manufacture or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanors of possession. District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch set bail at $125,000. The case was waived for court and Shen faces formal arraignment on April 25 in front of Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley.

Docket Sheet



