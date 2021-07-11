Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Bureau of Police said they responded to a domestic on July 4 at the Residence Inn on Church Street.

Once at the location, officers said they spoke with a woman, who was covered in blood and had a noticeable laceration on her face. She was also accompanied by two small children.

The woman said she returned to the hotel to retrieve a cellphone when an argument with Rakeem Ramere Ginyard, 24, who’s exact residence is unknow, turned physical. Ginyard allegedly punched the woman so hard she lost consciousness, had several teeth knocked out, and had a laceration on the left side of her face.

Prior to the alleged assault taking place, the woman told offices Ginyard said he was going to kill her.

Officers said when the woman was able to regain consciousness, she immediately left the room with the two children.

Ginyard was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and first-degree terroristic threats. No bail was listed for Ginyard.