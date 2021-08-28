Shamokin, Pa. —When Troopers from Stonington PSP attempted to initial a traffic stop on a motorcycle, it accelerated, leading them on a chance that lasted several miles and ended in a foot pursuit.

Cody Allen Long, 27, of Danville was charged with a third-degree count of felony fleeing or attempting to elude and officer. He was also charged with three misdemeanors of varying degrees along with 20 summary traffic offenses allegedly committed on the run from officers.

Long allegedly told officers after the foot chase, “I should have just pulled over and regret running.”

According to the report, Long told officers he drove away due to his license being suspended. A check of the registration also turned up for another vehicle, according to Troopers.

Long is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31 with Judge John Gembic.

