Williamsport, Pa. —Shamokin Police responded to a call from a man who claimed he was punched in the face twice after an argument over the family cat turned physical.

Edwin Jason, 27, of Shamokin was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault for his role in the incident. According to the report, Jason struck a man twice in the face, causing him to lose consciousness.

Jason is scheduled to a appear before Judge John Gembic in Shamokin on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing. No bail is listed for him.

