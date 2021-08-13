2021-08-13 Active Warrant Clinton County Sheriff's office

Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for Brimir Grove, 24, of Drexel Hill for felony witness intimidation. Anyone with information if asked to call 570-893-4070.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!