Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for Brimir Grove, 24, of Drexel Hill for felony witness intimidation. Anyone with information if asked to call 570-893-4070.
A Drexel Hill man is wanted by the Clinton County Sheriff's office after being accused of witness intimidation
Brett Crossley
